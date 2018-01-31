Manchester City will need to increase the amount they are willing to pay for Riyad Mahrez if they are to secure a deal for the Leicester winger before the transfer deadline.

After losing out to Manchester United in an attempt to sign Alexis Sanchez, and suffering a setback with an injury to Leroy Sane, it was reported on Tuesday that Man City were keen to sign the Algerian winger.

According to the Mirror, Leicester have no interest in selling Mahrez, unless City can match their £75m-plus valuation of the 2016 PFA Player of the Year.

The Citizens have currently made three bids in an attempt to bring Mahrez to the Etihad, with the most recent figure sitting at £55m.

Despite being linked with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool earlier on in the window, Mahrez has continued to impress on the pitch for the Foxes, bagging two goals and an assist in his last three league games.

It seems that the lengthy layoff Sane will be facing has forced City boss Pep Guardiola back into the transfer market, despite stating they were unlikely to make any more signings after completing a club-record £57m move for Aymeric Laporte on Tuesday.

According to Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports, Mahrez hadn't traveled with the rest of his squad ahead of the Foxes match against Everton on Tuesday evening, as speculation around the Algerian's future continues to grow.