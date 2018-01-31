Opposite ends of the Premier League table meet when Manchester City hosts West Brom in a matchup on Wednesday.

Manchester City is coming off a FA Cup win over Cardiff City, though it came at a cost with the loss of Leroy Sane to injury. The team sits atop the Premier League table with 65 points in 24 games and appears headed for another title, and it can take another step closer to the trophy with a win at the Etihad. City just landed center back Aymeric Laporte in a club-record deal before the transfer deadline, and he could make his debut under Pep Guardiola.

West Brom is mired in last place and just landed Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool in an effort to boost its chances.

