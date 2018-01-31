How to Watch Manchester City vs. West Brom: Live Stream, Game Time

How to watch Manchester City vs. West Brom in the Premier League on Wednesday, January 31.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 31, 2018

Opposite ends of the Premier League table meet when Manchester City hosts West Brom in a matchup on Wednesday.

Manchester City is coming off a FA Cup win over Cardiff City, though it came at a cost with the loss of Leroy Sane to injury. The team sits atop the Premier League table with 65 points in 24 games and appears headed for another title, and it can take another step closer to the trophy with a win at the Etihad. City just landed center back Aymeric Laporte in a club-record deal before the transfer deadline, and he could make his debut under Pep Guardiola.

West Brom is mired in last place and just landed Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool in an effort to boost its chances. 

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

When: Wednesday, Jan 31, 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

