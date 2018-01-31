Mexico continues its preparations for the World Cup when it takes on Bosnia-Herzegovina in a friendly at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Wednesday night.

El Tri drew a difficult group for this summer's competition in Russia, one featuring Germany, Sweden and South Korea, and it'll look to make the most of its tune-up against a second-choice Bosnian side, which is coming off a 0-0 draw vs. the United States. Given that the match falls outside of a FIFA international fixture window, both sides are largely domestic- or MLS-based, leaving their European-based stars with their clubs.

For Mexico, that means the likes of Giovani and Jonathan Dos Santos and Carlos Vela are available, while other players look to make an impression on manager Juan Carlos Osorio before he chooses his World Cup roster.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Univision HDN, UniMas

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here.