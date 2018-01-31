Napoli Chiefs Launch €25m Offer for Italian Winger After Younes Transfer Gets Delayed

Napoli are looking to secure a late deadline day deal that will see Matteo Politano move to the Stadio San Paolo for €25m.

It is understood that Napoli's sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has tabled a €22m transfer fee upfront for Politano, with an additional €3m included through add-ons, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Matteo Politano is fired up to play for us and he’s not Jose Maria Callejon. Good enough for me when we need another signing. https://t.co/btPfv6lyY2 — AzzurriFanPhil (@AzzurriFanPhil) January 29, 2018

However, the 24-year-old winger, who has scored three goals and claimed three assists this season, won't be allowed to leave Sassuolo until a replacement is found.





It has previously been reported that Napoli centre-back Nikola Maksimović could be used as part of the deal, with loaning out 21-year-old Adam Ounas also being suggested by the Napoli hierarchy.

However, despite Sassuolo's interest in taking Ounas to the Stadio Città del Tricolore on an 18-month loan, the Neroverdi aren't satisfied with the transfer fee that had been suggested to them.

Maurizio Sarri's impressive Napoli side could be looking to step up their search for a fresh face in the squad after seeing their deal for Ajax star Amin Younes stall.

It looked nailed on for the German winger to move to the Serie A in January. However, the 24-year-old asked for the move to be put on hold until the summer due to serious family issues and will return to Amsterdam for the remainder of the season.