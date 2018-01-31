Reece Oxford Set for Return to Borussia Monchengladbach After Recall From West Ham

Reece Oxford will return to Borussia Monchengladbach for the remainder of the season, according to reports.

The 19-year-old had spent the first half of the season on loan at the Bundesliga side, although only made four appearances for the club before returning to his parent club West Ham.

It was believed that David Moyes wanted to keep hold of the centre back for the second half of this season, although the Guardian's Jacob Steinberg has confirmed the news of Oxford's imminent departure via his Twitter account.

Reece Oxford is going back to Borussia Monchengladbach on loan #whufc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) January 31, 2018

Upon Oxford's return to the London Stadium, the England U20 international made two appearances for the Hammers, a start in their FA Cup fourth round defeat to Wigan on Saturday, and a four minute cameo in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Oxford is rated as one of England's brightest stars, ever since his impressive debut as the holding midfielder in West Ham's 2-0 win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on the opening day of the 2015/16 Premier League season.

💭⚽️ A post shared by Reece Oxford (@reeceoxford) on Sep 25, 2016 at 1:43pm PDT

(You may also be interested in West Ham Set to Improve Bid After Seeing Offer Rejected For Anderlecht Star Leander Dendoncker).

The former Tottenham youth player is versatile, able to play at centre back and as a holding midfielder, with Oxford hoping to have more game time when he returns to Borussia-Park for the remainder of this campaign.