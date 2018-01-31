Report Claims Arsenal Will Pay Batshuayi Loan Fee With Dortmund Muscled Into Aubameyang Sale

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

It has been reported that Arsenal will pay the loan fee for Dortmund bound Michy Batshuayi after the German side allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to complete a move to north London on deadline day.

The Gunners confirmed the Gabonese striker would join their ranks in a club record transfer on Wednesday, just days after the 28-year-old received jeers and whistles from home supporters upon returning to Dortmund's first-team.

However, with Aubameyang's exit leaving Borussia Dortmund little time to sign a replacement, Arsenal will give Peter Stöger's side the funds to complete a last-minute loan move for Chelsea's Belgian striker, according to the Evening Standard.

Despite their initial reluctance to meet Dortmund's valuation of Aubameyang, Arsenal were willing to stump up the £1.3m fee that will see Batshuayi move to Germany for the rest of the season.

Batshuayi's exit from Chelsea could also pave the way for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud to complete a last-minute move to Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte has been eager to sign a target man this January, with rumours suggesting that Andy Carroll and Peter Crouch have been on the Italian's wishlist.

However, Giroud is the latest player linked with a move to west London and after appearing to wave goodbye to Arsenal fans following their 3-1 defeat to Swansea on Tuesday, the former Montpellier striker is expected to complete a switch to Chelsea before the transfer window closes.

