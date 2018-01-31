Sevilla Edging Closer to Signing Arsenal and Everton Target Marcelo Brozovic After Loan Deal Agreed

January 31, 2018

Sevilla have jumped to the head of the queue to sign Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic on loan from Inter, according to reports.

The Croatian midfielder has been linked with a move away from the San Siro throughout January, with Arsenal and Everton credited with interest in signing the central midfielder.

According to Calciomercato, Los Rojiblancos are set to trump their Premier League rivals after agreeing a loan deal with Inter, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

It is reported the Spanish outfit have agreed terms to pay a €1m upfront fee, with an optional €28m deal agreed should Brozovic impress in La Liga.


Inter have added Lisandro Lopez and Rafinha to their ranks during the January transfer window, and the 25-year old is believed to be open minded about his future, understanding that a move away from the Italian giants is likely the best option for his career.

Everton have been long-term admirers of Brozovic, with speculation suggesting in recent days that out-of-favour midfielder Davy Klaasen could be used as a makeweight to broker a deal. Sam Allardyce had suggested that further incomings at Goodison Park were unlikely to happen after signing Arsenal winger Theo Walcott, but Brozovic remains an option for the Toffees.

The former Dinamo Zagreb playmaker has reportedly been on Arsene Wenger's radar as well, though the Gunners interest is thought to have cooled after Mesut Ozil signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at the Emirates Stadium.

