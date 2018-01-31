'Shoot Appalling' Referee Comment Costs Doncaster Rovers Boss a £1k FA Fine But No Touchline Ban

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson has been fined £1k by the Football Association after his comments he would 'shoot appalling' League One officials after their 1-1- draw against Plymouth Argyle on 13th January 2018. 

Reported by BBC Sport, the Donny manager admitted a misconduct charge in relation to his post match remarks, the former Manchester United player then later issued an apology via the club's official website.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“I am sorry for that comment and regret the wording, but as was clear from my post-match comments I felt the referee got some decisions wrong at key moments in the game.

“Referees have a tough job and I have a lot of respect for the challenges they face, but I would like to see more done to raise standards across the board and give them the best chance of getting decisions right.”

The former Peterborough and Preston manager was charged and fined, which came as he claimed a 'blatant penalty' was not awarded by referee Andy Haines during the match against Argyle at Rovers' Keepmoat stadium. A frustrated Ferguson then questioned the standard of officiating and their level of fitness in League One generally. 

The 45-year-old admitted at an FA hearing his comments were improper and that they brought the game into disrepute. Although fined and warned about his future conduct, Ferguson surprisingly did not receive a touchline ban. This means he will be in the technical area at Portsmouth's Fratton Park on Saturday when Doncaster Rovers are next in league action. 

