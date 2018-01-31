Southampton Make Late Enquiry for Tottenham's Erik Lamela Amidst Interest From Roma

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Southampton have reportedly increased their interest in Tottenham's Erik Lamela, and are currently in talks with the North London club to see if a deal could be completed before tonight's transfer deadline.

The Argentinian winger made his return to first-team action late last year, after a thigh injury had previously sidelined him for over 12 months, and has accrued two assists in his 12 games since his return, without registering a goal.

Ironically, one of his better chances to break his goalscoring duck came at St Mary's Stadium, in the engrossing encounter between the two negotiating parties on January 21st.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Indeed, despite Lamela's glaring miss, the Saints have identified the 25 year old as their top target to bolster their attack in lieu of their battle for survival.

As reported by the Independent, Spurs are not averse to letting the player leave, although a loan move is their preferred option, and the likeliest course of action.

The playmaker has just 18 months left on his current deal with Mauricio Pochettino's side, and is yet to put pen to paper on a contract extension.

While Lamela, who joined Spurs from Roma back in 2013 for around £27m, has up until now shown little sign of unrest in the capital, his side's capture of Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian playmaker Lucas Moura for £25m could nudge him towards the exit door.

The pair offer a similar type of versatility in the forward roles, although both nominally play to their fullest ability on the right hand side, and such a competition for places may play in Southampton's favour as the transfer window edges to its close.

The south coast side could also face competition from his former team back in Rome, although it is understood no formal enquiries have been made by the Serie A outfit.

