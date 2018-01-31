Swansea have moved one step closer to bringing Andre Ayew back to the Liberty Stadium after finally agreeing on a fee with West Ham.

The Ghanaian international has been the subject of interest from the Swans throughout January, as new manager Carlos Carvalhal looks to add some firepower to his relegation threatened side.

As reported by BBC Sport, the Swans have at the fourth time of asking, agreed terms with the Hammers on a deal worth up to £20m, with the player now expected to undergo a medical. David Moyes was reportedly keen to add Ki Sung-yeung to the negotiations, with the Scotsman currently staring down the barrel of an injury list consisting of 14 first-team players.

It is believed that Swansea have resisted any temptation to part with the South Korean international though, preferring to offer a straight cash deal to the Hammers.

Should Swansea conclude the deal as expected, Ayew will break the existing transfer record at the club, previously set by the £15m purchase of Borja Baston from Atletico Madrid in 2016.

Ayew has struggled to break into the West Ham side this season, with both Slaven Bilic and David Moyes preferring to utilise other players up front. The 28-year old has a good Premier League goalscoring record though, scoring 21 goals in 75 Premier League appearances since arriving in England in 2015.

His departure from the London Stadium will leave many West Ham fans itching to hear news of potential incomings, with fellow striker Diafro Sakho having completed a move to Ligue 1 side Rennes a couple of days ago.