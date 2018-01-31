A terrific performance from Tottenham Hotspur saw them breeze past top-four rivals Manchester United 2-0 at Wembley in front of a Premier League record crowd of 82,011.

The home side outclassed their illustrious opponents throughout the contest, as Mauricio Pochettino's side displayed the style and swagger that has seen them dismantle Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at home in the Champions League this season.

Christian Eriksen's stunning early goal set the wheels in motion, the midfielder ghosting in to fire past David de Gea after just 11 seconds, scoring the third fastest goal in Premier League history in the process. They wrapped up the points midway through the first half, as United defender Phil Jones turned into his own net following good work from Kieran Trippier.

The visitors never recovered from Spurs' quick-fire start, and despite forcing a couple of good saves from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, rarely threatened to get back into a contest that Pochettino's side controlled throughout.

Tottenham made six changes from the side that labored to a 1-1 draw at Newport County in the FA Cup last weekend, with stars Eriksen and Deli Alli among those recalled to the side.

Jose Mourinho handed new signing Alexis Sanchez his first Premier League start for the club, with Juan Mata dropped from the side that beat Burnley in United's last league outing.

The boss has made 10 changes from our FA Cup win at Yeovil - @Alexis_Sanchez is the only survivor and is set to make his first @PremierLeague appearance for #MUFC! 🙌 #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/8dMRbmPDQG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 31, 2018

The game fired into overdrive from the off, as Spurs launched a long ball assault straight from kick off. Jan Vertonghen's delivery caused absolute chaos in the United defense, with Harry Kane flicking the ball on towards Alli, after successfully out-muscling Phil Jones.

The ball eventually landed at the feet of Eriksen, with the Dane sweeping home past a statuesque David de Gea to spark wild scenes of celebration at Wembley.

United responded well to the early setback, though Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku were both guilty of squandering good chances in the opening 20 minutes. The visitors would soon pay for their profligacy in front of goal, as Spurs took full advantage of United's frail looking defense.

Trippier was afforded acres of space down the right-hand side, and the England full-back's fizzing near post cross was turned into his own net by the hapless Jones. The former Blackburn Rovers player was perhaps guilty of attacking the cross with the wrong foot, with his guided finish leaving De Gea absolutely no chance.

United began the second half with more intent, as Lukaku forced a superb save from Lloris at point-blank range. Mourinho had seen enough though, and the visitors changed tact with just under half an hour ago as the United boss surprisingly hooked the ineffective Paul Pogba, and Lingard.

The Portuguese manager did not get the reaction he was after though, as Spurs twice came close again. First, Eriksen fired just wide from long range, before Son Heung-min wasted a fabulous opportunity, opting to fire at goal from a narrow angle when a square pass to Kane looked the better option.

The visitors evening was summed up by Mourinho's final substitution, as Marouane Fellaini lasted just seven minutes before being taken off. The Belgian midfielder, whose contract expires at the end of the season, may be facing the end of his United career after Mourinho furiously reacted to the space afforded to Eriksen in the build-up to Son's effort on goal.

Spurs pushed for a third late on as United began to run out of ideas, but couldn't find a way past De Gea. Victory sees Mauricio Pochettino's side close the gap to Liverpool to just two points in the race for Champions League qualification, while United remain two points clear of Chelsea in third, after they surprisingly lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth.