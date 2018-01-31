Tottenham Boss Pochettino Explains How Spurs Operate Differently in the Market From Other Big Clubs

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs are in a different reality compared to some of the other big Premier League clubs.

The north London club are on the verge of sealing a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Lucas Moura after the clubs agreed a £25m fee for the player.

Moura joined PSG in 2013 and has since made 228 appearances for the French club, scoring 45 goals. But he has only appeared six times for them this season, netting one goal.

But speaking ahead of the potential signing of the Brazilian, Spurs manager Pochettino has said that Tottenham are a club that signs 'opportunities' and have a different reality to some of the other clubs in the Premier League. According to The Guardian, the 45-year-old said: "We are a club where we sign opportunities.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"Manchester United want Alexis and so they go for him. It's like this. I don't say that it's good or it's bad. I only say that we are different. We are in different positions and different realities. Manchester City pay the buyout clause in [Athletic] Bilbao [for Laporte] and bring the player that they want. Tottenham is not this type of club.





"When we signed Heung-min Son [from Bayer Leverkusen], it was at the end of the window [in August 2015]. We tried from the beginning. First of all, he said no. Then, he struggled to play and was upset with the manager, they opened the door and we signed him. Because it was an opportunity.

"Understand the difference. Fernando Llorente was an opportunity on the last day of the window last summer. Yes or no?"

Tottenham are currently fifth in the league table, five points off the Champions League places. Their next fixture will be in the Premier League against Manchester United, at home, on Wednesday.