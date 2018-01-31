Liga NOS side SC Braga have released an outstanding announcement video after securing the signature of Diogo Figueiras on a short-term loan from Olympiacos.

The video shows club legend Alan, who is currently working as the Arcebispos's international relations developer, as the star of a mock version of Narcos - a Netflix series based on the story of Pablo Escobar.

The video then goes off into a Braga themed Hell's Kitchen preview, followed by a clever Stranger Things adaptation before ending with a highlight reel of their new signing, Figueiras.

🍿🖥 Esqueçam o “Netflix and Chill” e agarrem as pipocas: este novo reforço tem títulos, golos e assistências para nos deixar ‘colados’ ao ecrã… 👀 pic.twitter.com/bykK7ZgyR2 — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) January 31, 2018

The Portuguese side is the latest in a number of European teams to go above an beyond with their announcement videos.

During the summer transfer window, Turkish giants Beşiktaş set social media alight with a simple yet catchy way of announcing their new players.

At the other end of the spectrum, AS Roma would purposely go way too far in the complexity of their announcement videos as clubs went up against each other to briefly win plaudits on social media.