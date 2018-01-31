WATCH: Braga Uses Hilarious Netflix-Themed Video to Announce New Signing

All of this for a short-term loan. Go on, Braga.

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Liga NOS side SC Braga have released an outstanding announcement video after securing the signature of Diogo Figueiras on a short-term loan from Olympiacos.

The video shows club legend Alan, who is currently working as the Arcebispos's international relations developer, as the star of a mock version of Narcos - a Netflix series based on the story of Pablo Escobar.

The video then goes off into a Braga themed Hell's Kitchen preview, followed by a clever Stranger Things adaptation before ending with a highlight reel of their new signing, Figueiras.

The Portuguese side is the latest in a number of European teams to go above an beyond with their announcement videos. 

During the summer transfer window, Turkish giants Beşiktaş set social media alight with a simple yet catchy way of announcing their new players.

At the other end of the spectrum, AS Roma would purposely go way too far in the complexity of their announcement videos as clubs went up against each other to briefly win plaudits on social media.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters