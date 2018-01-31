Watford Forward Isaac Success Joins Malaga on Loan Until End of Season

Watford have announced that forward Isaac Success has joined La Liga relegation candidates Malaga on loan until the end of the season.

While Watford have been busy signing new players left, right and centre in recent days - their latest of which being Anderlecht winger Dodi Lukebaki - they've evidently recognised the need to free up some room for their new acquisitions, Isaac Success being the man to exit vicarage Road.

Leaving it late, the club announced his temporary departure on the afternoon of Wednesday's deadline day, the 22-year-old looking to impress and pick up some valuable game time whilst in La Liga.

Though featuring 20 times for the Hornets this season, Success has only managed to find the back of the net once, and the club will be hoping that some time with Malaga can help to improve his performances.

The Albicelestes currently occupy the very bottom of the Spanish top flight, picking up only 13 points from 21 matches this term as they struggle to cling onto their top flight status.

In a strong mid-season recruitment drive, Success becomes Malaga's eight arrival since the summer window closed.

Success joins compatriot Brown Ideye at his new club, the Tianjin Teda attacker is also on loan with Malaga, as well as fellow Premier League striker Borja Baston - who is spending the season with the side after a failed move to Swansea City the season before.

The clubs fans will be praying for Success to hit the ground running, with Malaga having to face off against Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla consecutively after their Monday night encounter with Las Palmas.