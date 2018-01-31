Yaya Toure Rejects Money Move to China in Favour of Seeing Out Man City Contract

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Yaya Toure has rejected the chance to secure a big money contract from an unnamed club in the Chinese Super League in favour of helping Manchester City until the end of the season, according to the Mirror.

The Citizens are on track to secure the quadruple this year and despite being out of Pep Guardiola's first-team, having made just 11 appearances across all competitions this season, Toure is eager to see out his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Toure first moved to Manchester City in 2010, leaving Guardiola's Barcelona for £27m.

During his three year spell in Catalonia, Toure claimed six trophies and became known across Europe as one of the best midfielders in the world.

The Ivorian midfielder has gone on to make over 300 appearances for City, scoring 79 goals and playing a vital part in the club's title-winning campaigns over the last few years.

Despite not being part of Guardiola's plans this season, with Toure even moving behind Phil Foden in the Manchester City pecking order, the 34-year-old seems determined to remain at the club until the end of the season and looks set to pick up one final Premier League winners medal.

