6 of the Best Moments From a Busy Round of Midweek Premier League Fixtures

Amidst all the furore around the transfer window coming to a close, it could've been quite easy to forget that there was in fact a midweek round of Premier League action for us to feast our eyes on, as well as a welcome distraction from watching Jim White and his yellow tie continue to swoon over the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a whole eight hours after everyone else had gotten over it.



Jim White bashing aside, for now, the round of games just gone saw the points difference in the bottom half of the table get even closer, with the battle for survival looking like it's going to go right down the the wire in an almighty dogfight.

Here are six of the best moments from an action packed round of midweek fixtures...

Best Goal

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Despite honourable mentions to Emre Can's thumping effort against Huddersfield as well as Sergio Aguero's delicate dink in City's win over West Brom, the goal of this round of fixtures must go to Phil Jones for his inadvertent but brilliant finish past his own keeper.

David De Gea was left helpless as Jones went to clear Kieran Trippier's driven low cross with his right foot when his left would've been far more appropriate, consequently seeing the ball fly past the Spaniard and into his own net, much to the amusement of everyone other than United's fans.

And no Phil, hiding behind the goal stanchion isn't working, we can still see you...

Best Assist



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It is the world's worst kept secret that Kevin De Bruyne's vision is out of this planet, but even by the Belgian's standards, his pass for Fernandinho's goal against West Brom was unbelievable.

It is safe to say that even the onlookers inside the Etihad couldn't have seen the run into the box from the Brazilian midfielder, but De Bruyne saw it, executed the pass to inch perfection and watched on gleefully as Fernandinho's effort rolled into the back of the net.

Best Save

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Karl Darlow's excellent reflex safe from Jeff Hendrick's late header may have been good enough for the title of 'best save' alone had it ultimately stayed out of his net, but for banter purposes only, we're going to leave it in as a result of the hilarity that ensued after the save.

The former Nottingham Forest stopper saved the ball onto the bar, only to see it bounce back down off the woodwork and into the net via his head, a gutting moment for him and the St James Park faithful, although a moment filled with a lot of humour for the rest of us.

Unlucky Karl...

Best Start to a Game

Christian Eriksen started Wednesday's showpiece event in exemplary fashion, bursting straight out of the starting blocks to stun Jose Mourinho's men with a goal after just ELEVEN seconds, the third fastest goal in the history of the Premier League.

After a faltering start to life at Wembley, Spurs are starting to look at home in the national stadium, and the Danish maestro's lightning fast start only goes to show that the north Londoners are finally bedding in comfortably; although those who arrived late to the game won't be very thankful to the former Ajax man...

Best Capitulation

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

After a frustrating January for Antonio Conte, in which he failed to acquire the players he was after and has been openly critical of his employers in the media, his and Chelsea's woes finally transpired on to the pitch, where the Blues' problems boiled over as Bournemouth run riot over the Londoners in their own back yard.

Eddie Howe's Cherries scored twice in three minutes at Stamford Bridge, including a strike from former Chelsea man Nathan Ake, to really put the reigning champions' concerns into perspective.

Could this be the beginning of the end of Conte at Chelsea?

Best Return From Injury

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Having suffered a gruesome leg break in March of last year after Neil Taylor's mistimed tackle in a game between Wales and the Republic of Ireland, arguably the best right back in the league's season had come to an abrupt end, and Coleman knew that there was a long road to recovery ahead.

Incredibly, last night - just 10 months after the horror injury which left Shane Long having to cover his teammates' eyes - Coleman started Everton's 2-1 win over Leicester, and looked like he'd never been away.

A swashbuckling display saw the 29-year-old command the right flank just like he used to, getting up and down the pitch for the Toffees, and his night was fittingly ended by a nice little love in after the final whistle between him and the Goodison Park faithful.