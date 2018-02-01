Arsenal & Spurs Target Max Meyer Set to Make Decision Over Schalke Future in Matter of Weeks

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Schalke star Max Meyer is set to come to a final decision over where he will play his football next season in March, according to the German club's chief executive Christian Heidel - with Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham ready to pounce should the 22-year-old opt for a move abroad.

Meyer has long been linked with a move to England's top flight, with Spurs a club readily mooted as a possible destination whilst Arsenal had been speculated to have weighed up a deadline day move.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The Germany international had been ruled out pf a January exit but is set to become a free agent in the summer which has led to an air of uncertainty over his future at Schalke, a future which Heidel expects to be made clear in a matter of weeks.

“Max will be deciding shortly if he wants to stay at Schalke past the summer," Heidel said via the Mirror

“Max is very happy here, Schalke is his home, we will try to make it him as comfortable financially as possible.

“He is playing the best season of his life, and the coach has found a position for him that Max didn’t believe he could play.”

Schalke have already seen midfield star Leon Goretzka commit his future to Bayern Munich at the conclusion of the season and will be left aggrieved should they lose another of their up and coming talents on a free transfer. 

The Gunners are expected to keep tabs on Meyer, whilst La Liga giants Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the midfielder who has scored one goal in 21 appearances so far this season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters