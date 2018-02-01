Arsenal & Spurs Target Max Meyer Set to Make Decision Over Schalke Future in Matter of Weeks

Schalke star Max Meyer is set to come to a final decision over where he will play his football next season in March, according to the German club's chief executive Christian Heidel - with Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham ready to pounce should the 22-year-old opt for a move abroad.

Meyer has long been linked with a move to England's top flight, with Spurs a club readily mooted as a possible destination whilst Arsenal had been speculated to have weighed up a deadline day move.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The Germany international had been ruled out pf a January exit but is set to become a free agent in the summer which has led to an air of uncertainty over his future at Schalke, a future which Heidel expects to be made clear in a matter of weeks.

“Max will be deciding shortly if he wants to stay at Schalke past the summer," Heidel said via the Mirror.

“Max is very happy here, Schalke is his home, we will try to make it him as comfortable financially as possible.

Max Meyer: Only Daniel Baier (83) has won possession in the midfield third more times than Meyer (78) in the Bundesliga this season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/XPX6cuyCyL pic.twitter.com/Y4oa7yDrC7 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 31, 2018

“He is playing the best season of his life, and the coach has found a position for him that Max didn’t believe he could play.”

Schalke have already seen midfield star Leon Goretzka commit his future to Bayern Munich at the conclusion of the season and will be left aggrieved should they lose another of their up and coming talents on a free transfer.

The Gunners are expected to keep tabs on Meyer, whilst La Liga giants Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the midfielder who has scored one goal in 21 appearances so far this season.