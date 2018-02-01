Diafra Sakho & Cheikhou Kouyate React to West Ham's Racism Storm After Tony Henry's Comments

Former West Ham player Diafra Sakho, who secured a permanent transfer to Rennes earlier this week, and current defender Cheikhou Kouyate have reacted to the Hammers' racism case on social media following appalling statements from the club's director of transfers Tony Henry.

The Hammers have taken centre stage for all the wrong reasons on Thursday after the club were accused of racism following the leaking of emails between Henry and agents during the January's transfer window, which stated the club did not want African players because 'they cause mayhem.'

Did someone mention there is a racism problem at West Ham?

Did someone say the truth will come out?

Did someone say I’ll make you WH fans know the truth?@iamdiafrasakho he’ll say what he wants!



Still all about my ego? Or just me helping expose the frauds that own the club? pic.twitter.com/sCbxpabdum — Baz Cox ⚒ (@Baz1980WHU) February 1, 2018

A deep divide already exists between West Ham's hierarchy and their supporters and the troubling comments from Henry will only make things worse in a team, in which six regular first team players are of African descent: Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal), Pedro Obiang (Equatorial Guinea), Joao Mario (Angola), Angelo Ogbonna (Nigeria), Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo) and Edimilson Fernandes (Cape Verde).





On Thursday morning ex-Hammer Sakho took to Snapchat in reaction to the case and made it clear that racism is why he left the club.





Sakho wrote: "They pretend I am bad because I have character. I am a [Lion], they [are] scared and now everyone [is] gonna see why I wanna leave this club.

Cheikhou Kouyate on Instagram this morning, with replies from Arthur Masuaku and Pedro Obiang. pic.twitter.com/ucN2mzoxwX — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) February 1, 2018

"They don't want black players. One by one we going out. Good luck all West Ham fans. Soon we [will] see [the] truth. I believe [in] justice."





Sako's former teammate Kouyate then took to Instagram, where his post read: "African and proud." To which responses were made by Masuaku and Obiang who sent their love to their fellow African teammate.





In response to the details of Henry's comments being made public West Ham have suspended him from his post and are set to open an investigation.