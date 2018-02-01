Ernesto Valverde Hails Philippe Coutinho's Versatility After Weak Debut at Nou Camp

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has admitted that January signing Philippe Coutinho has the versatility to play a number of roles for the club, dashing early suggestions that the Brazilian is the heir apparent to Andres Iniesta. 

Coutinho arrived for a club record £142m last month after a drawn-out transfer saga stretching back to the summer, and although his league debut didn't go quite to plan - failing to impress and being subbed off in a tight win over Alaves - fans and bosses at the Catalan club have high hopes for his future. 

Speaking ahead of Thursday night's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Valencia, Valverde said: “What’s his ideal position? He’s a player who acquits himself well to various positions on the pitch: be it as a central midfielder or on the left or right of a frontline.

“He’ll help us in attack and is versatile enough to play in a few different positions. At Liverpool he often played on the left, while with Brazil he’s deployed on the right. We’ve seen that it’s gone well for both of those sides.”

Valverde also talked about Gerard Deulofeu, who has left the Nou Camp for Watford on loan for the remainder of the season after failing to take his chance after the departure of Neymar. 

“These things happen," Valverde said. "He had his chances to show what he can do but things didn’t go as he’d have liked. We spoke with him and he needs minutes, especially when you consider there’s a World Cup on the horizon.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters