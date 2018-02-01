Ex-Team Mate Sends Aubameyang Classy Message on Twitter Following Gunners Move

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

His £56M move to Arsenal was finally confirmed on deadline day, and a fellow ex-Borussia Dortmund striker has been quick to wish Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang well at his new club.

As reported by hitc.com, Polish forward Robert Lewandowski took to Twitter on deadline day afternoon to pen a message of good luck to Aubameyang. The two played together in the 2013-2014 season for Dortmund, and it appears that their connection is just as good off the pitch as it was on the pitch. 

The message from Lewandowski read: "Good luck @Aubameyang7. It was a pleasure to compete with you. Only a healthy fight is pushing us forward."

The two players struck up a fearsome partnership during their time together in the Bundesliga, and their goals helped BVB to a Champions League quarter final and 2nd place finish in the league, with Lewandowski scoring 28 times in the campaign and Aubameyang 16. Lewandowski moved onto Bayern Munich that summer, but it appears he has not forgotten the good times he had with the new Arsenal striker.

The club, meanwhile, have confirmed that Aubameyang will wear the iconic number 14 shirt for the Gunners, made famous by the legendary Thierry Henry wearing it during his time in North London. If Aubameyang can make even half the impression that the Frenchman did at Arsenal, Gunners fans will consider him a good signing.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters