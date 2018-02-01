Ex-Team Mate Sends Aubameyang Classy Message on Twitter Following Gunners Move

His £56M move to Arsenal was finally confirmed on deadline day, and a fellow ex-Borussia Dortmund striker has been quick to wish Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang well at his new club.

As reported by hitc.com, Polish forward Robert Lewandowski took to Twitter on deadline day afternoon to pen a message of good luck to Aubameyang. The two played together in the 2013-2014 season for Dortmund, and it appears that their connection is just as good off the pitch as it was on the pitch.

The message from Lewandowski read: "Good luck @Aubameyang7. It was a pleasure to compete with you. Only a healthy fight is pushing us forward."

The two players struck up a fearsome partnership during their time together in the Bundesliga, and their goals helped BVB to a Champions League quarter final and 2nd place finish in the league, with Lewandowski scoring 28 times in the campaign and Aubameyang 16. Lewandowski moved onto Bayern Munich that summer, but it appears he has not forgotten the good times he had with the new Arsenal striker.

The club, meanwhile, have confirmed that Aubameyang will wear the iconic number 14 shirt for the Gunners, made famous by the legendary Thierry Henry wearing it during his time in North London. If Aubameyang can make even half the impression that the Frenchman did at Arsenal, Gunners fans will consider him a good signing.