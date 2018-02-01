FA Give Final Verdict on Stamp From Man City's Fernandinho on West Brom's Grzegorz Krychowiak

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Manchester City's Fernandinho will not face retrospective action after being deemed to have accidentally stomped on the leg of West Brom's Grzegorz Krychowiak, the FA have confirmed. 


The incident took place during City's 3-0 victory over the Baggies on Wednesday night where the two players contested a tackle which saw the Brazilian plant a foot on Krychowiak's thigh - who was forced off shortly after.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Referee Bobby Madley did not show a yellow card to Fernandinho on the night - which allowed an investigation to be opened - and he, along with his assistants, confirmed to the FA that they saw the tackle and believed the midfielders actions were not intentional - as per the Manchester Evening News


Krychowiak had writhed on the ground in the immediate aftermath, and despite having been forced to leave the field from the effects of the tackle, the video review of the footage concluded the tackle was clumsy without intent. 

Pep Guardiola would have undoubtedly been up in arms had his player been charged as he has been waging his own war on violent tackles, which only four days ago claimed Leroy Sane. The 22-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage at Cardiff due to a reckless challenge.

The City boss' temper had been flaring throughout the clash at the Etihad on Wednesday as fouls by James McClean on Kevin De Bruyne and by Matt Phillips on Brahim Diaz only received yellow cards - which ensured retrospective action could not be taken. 


A flurry of reckless tackles in recent weeks has left the Spaniard pleading with referees to protect all players, but Guardiola admitted he could only say and do so much.

He said, via the Daily Mail: "The image [of Phillips's challenge] speaks for itself. I could repeat what I said after the last game but it's not necessary.


I've said what I said so we spoke with Kevin, the fourth official. They have an opinion, I have another one. They're the bosses, I accept that. I have to accept it."

