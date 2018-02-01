Gunners Legend Ian Wright Hints Arsene Wenger Will Remain in Charge at the Emirates Until 2020

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has suggested Arsene Wenger will stay in charge of the club for another couple of seasons, despite their recent erratic form.

The Match of the Day pundit was analysing the Gunners latest setback, after they slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night.

As reported by the Daily Express, Wright said; “They [the players] seem to be not responding to this manager at the moment. I have been very loyal and I know that Arsene Wenger will probably be there for another two years.

“There has been a lot going on and I would like to see [Stan] Kroenke come over and actually get the people to get together and work for the club.”

The 54-year old is a revered figure at the Emirates Stadium, having enjoyed a highly successful eight-year spell at the club. He scored 185 goals in 288 appearances, and is Arsenal's second highest goalscorer of all time, behind the iconic Thierry Henry.

Wright is a known advocate of Arsene Wenger's management, having won the Premier League title under the Frenchman during the 1997/1998 season. He admitted though that things needed to change to improve their current league position, criticising the inconsistency of player performances at present.

“You see how the guys can play when they want to like against Chelsea and we’ve seen in certain games, against Man Utd and that, they raise their game. When you look at them, it’s the inconsistency of the performances.”





The Gunners currently trail fourth placed Chelsea by eight points, and face an uphill task in their battle to qualify for the Champions League.