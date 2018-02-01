Jose Mourinho Expects Man Utd to Be 'Real Contenders for Everything' by 2020

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has responded defiantly to his team's poor performance against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night, insisting that the club will have better 'ammunition' and be contenders on all fronts by the 2019/20 season.





United have had to concede defeat to local rivals Manchester City in this season's title race after this week's result saw the Sky Blues extend their lead to an effectively unassailable 15 points.

Mourinho's remain firm favourites to finish second, though, a significant improvement on sixth last season, while they also continue to hunt for trophies in the FA Cup and Champions League.

People have talked about City completing a 'quadruple' this season, an unprecedented feat, and Mourinho expects United to also be seriously challenging on every front by the time he reaches the final year of his recently extended contract in 2020.

"Better than now," came Mourinho's response when asked what he expects by that time (ESPN).

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"Fighting for what we are fighting for now but with different ammunition. I see us being real contenders for everything, that's the level we want to achieve," the Portuguese explained.

Should Mourinho remain at United for the duration of that contract, it will mark his longest unbroken spell at any club in his career to date as he looks to move beyond his reputation as a manager who is easily bored and always searching for the next challenge.

-/GettyImages

"I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future. We have set very high standards - three trophies in one season - but those are the standards I expect my teams to aim for," the 55-year-old said when he signed his new Old Trafford deal last month.

"We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United."