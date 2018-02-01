Koln vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Borussia Dortmund will look to end their poor run of form on Friday as Peter Stöger returns to the RheinEnergieStadion for the first time since leaving his position as FC Köln's manager in December.
The Black and Yellows have only managed three consecutive draws in the Rückrunde so far, with Nils Petersen's incredible brace preventing Dortmund from claiming all three points against Freiburg last week.
Here's everything you need to know about the game on Friday.
Classic Encounter
Milivoje Novakovic gave the hosts a shock lead against Dortmund, with a Lukasz Piszczek getting BVB back on level terms going into the break.
Just two minutes after half-time, Shinji Kagawa completed the turnaround and Robert Lewandowski gave the visitors some breathing space minutes later.
Ilkay Gündogan then got his name on the scoresheet before Kagawa notched his second of the game, with Ivan Perisic putting the icing on the cake for Jürgen Klopp's Dortmund to secure an impressive 6-1 victory.
Key Battle
Friday's hosts managed to secure just one win during the Hinrunde and looked destined for relegation. However, with seven points out of a possible nine in 2018, Stefan Ruthenbeck's Köln are on an outstanding run of form.
Team News
Prediction
Although Köln are on a fantastic run of form in comparison to Borussia Dortmund, Peter Stöger's side should still be favourites coming into the game.
However, Dortmund will be stepping out onto the pitch knowing they have claimed just one point in their last three trips to the RheinEnergieStadion, with only three players remaining at the club since they last claimed victory at Koln during the 2011/12 season.
Prediction: FC Köln 1-3 Borussia Dortmund