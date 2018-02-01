Ledley King Posts Superb Tweet After Spurs' Christian Eriksen Opens Scoring in Just 11 Seconds

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Tottenham raced into the lead against Manchester United on Wednesday evening in emphatic fashion after Christian Eriksen slammed the ball into the back of the net with just 11 seconds on the clock.

Spurs eased to a 2-0 victory over United after an own-goal from Phil Jones sealed a well deserved three points for Mauricio Pochettino's side. Still, it was Eriksen's goal - the second fastest in Premier League history - which was the talking point following the game. 

The key detail here being second fastest in Premier League history. And there was one man in particular who was ecstatic with that little detail...

You guessed it, Tottenham legend King. 

The defender scored within 10 seconds against Bradford City in December 2010 and Eriksen's goal took 0.5 seconds longer, leading the 37-year-old to erupt into an epic celebration on Twitter.

His post read: "AND STILL......" Where he also deserves credit for the choice of GIF.

The 18-year record remains his title to keep and for his reaction alone, he deserves it. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

King retired from professional football in 2012 after being plagued by injuries throughout his 13-year career with Tottenham, where he had been lauded as one of England's greatest centre-backs. 

The Premier League victory over United at Wembley has cut Tottenham's gap to the top four to two points as Chelsea succumbed to a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth to drop from third place. 

A clash with third-placed Liverpool is next on the agenda and Pochettino welcomed the challenge which could prove crucial in the race for a top four spot.

He said: "I am so pleased we are in the race for the top four. There's a lot of games to play and that is why we need to stay focused. It'll be tough against Liverpool now because they are one of the best teams - but it's about taking it one game at a time."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters