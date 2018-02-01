Man City 'Contemplated Deadline Day Swoop' for Coveted Lille Midfielder Boubakary Soumaré

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Manchester City considered gambling with €12m to sign Lille's teen sensation Boubakary Soumaré on transfer deadline day, it has transpired.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the Ligue 1's most coveted young footballers, despite only playing 400 minutes of football this season.

As reported by La Voix du Nord, City, along with Monaco, thought about launching a deadline day bid for the player, but Lille owner Gerard Lopez decided to block all potential outgoings, with the club currently locked in a relegation battle.

That also meant that captain Ibrahim Amadou was prevented from signing for Crystal Palace, despite getting a train to London of his own accord to try and force though a last-minute move.

The French paper claim Pep Guardiola was willing to part with €12m and a handful of bonuses to sign the youngster but never lodged an official bid as a result of Lopez's firm stance.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Soumaré has started three of his club’s last five games and looks set to play an important part in Lille's bid to stave off relegation this season.

Manchester City were also in for Riyad Mahrez on Wednesday, but eventually baulked at Leicester's asking price of £95m for their prized asset.

The Etihad club threw four bids the Foxes' way, including one worth £60m in total including a player, but they were ultimately unsuccessful, meaning the Algerian now faces an uncomfortable reunion with his teammates and the Leicester hierarchy.

