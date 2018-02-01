Manchester United Complete Signing of 17-Year-Old Goalkeeper Matej Kovar

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Manchester United have completed the signing of young goalkeeper Matej Kovar from FC Slovacko.

The 17-year-old Czech has signed a professional contract at Old Trafford, and will link up with the famed United academy, where he will feature for the Under-18 side.

As reported by Sky Sports, the youngster reportedly spent a week training with the academy squad back in November, clearly doing enough to persuade the United coaching staff to hand him a permanent deal.

Kovar also had a trial at West Ham, but instead has been snapped up by the 13-time Premier League champions, who have reconfigured their academy setup under the guidance of former midfielder Nicky Butt.

Announcing his signing on their official website, Manchester United said: "The 17-year-old is a talented young goalkeeper who has already appeared for Czech Republic's U18s on two occasions, highlighting his promising pedigree and excellent potential.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"An exciting prospect, Kovar has signed a professional contract with the club and will soon join the ranks of the Academy, specifically with Kieran McKenna's impressive U18s team."

The Red Devils have reportedly been keeping tabs on Kovar for a number of months, with Jose Mourinho said to be aware of the young goalkeeper's potential.

He will compete with Alex Fojticek, Jacob Carney and James Thompson for a place in the Under-18 side, and will link up with the Red Devils once his move has been approved international clearance.

