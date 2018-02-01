Manchester United's Tottenham Defeat Ends Remarkable Paul Pogba Record

As well as seeing Manchester United fall fifteen points behind their City rivals in the title race, Wednesday night's defeat at Tottenham also saw the end of a remarkable run to an individual record for midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba was substituted 63 minutes into the defeat at Wembley, following a heated touchline discussion with United manager Jose Mourinho, as United slumped to a fourth league defeat of the season.

Frank Lampard thinks he knows why Jose Mourinho substituted Paul Pogba in Manchester United's defeat to Tottenham https://t.co/Tdww7LU55T pic.twitter.com/6QEywQA2EW — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 1, 2018

Prior to that defeat at Wembley, Pogba hadn't featured in a Premier League defeat for United in a record 36 games.

During that time Pogba recorded 23 wins and 13 draws, helping United to earn 82 points in those games.

The last time Pogba suffered a Premier League defeat, goals from Pedro, Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard, and N'Golo Kante saw Chelsea thrash United 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on the 23rd October 2016; meaning that Pogba's unbeaten league run lasted 458 days.

36 - Manchester United's defeat to Spurs last night ended Paul Pogba's 36-match unbeaten run as a Premier League player; a run that spanned 458 days (W23 D13). Denied. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2018

That match also marked the first time that United manager Jose Mourinho had returned to Stamford Bridge since his controversial departure from Chelsea the previous December.

That result had left United sixth in the table, six points from top, in comparison to the fifteen deficit they currently face the prospect of holding if they are catch league leaders City, despite being second in the current standings.

Pogba and United will be looking for a quick reaction when they host Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford on Saturday.