Manchester United's Tottenham Defeat Ends Remarkable Paul Pogba Record

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

As well as seeing Manchester United fall fifteen points behind their City rivals in the title race, Wednesday night's defeat at Tottenham also saw the end of a remarkable run to an individual record for midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba was substituted 63 minutes into the defeat at Wembley, following a heated touchline discussion with United manager Jose Mourinho, as United slumped to a fourth league defeat of the season.

Prior to that defeat at Wembley, Pogba hadn't featured in a Premier League defeat for United in a record 36 games.

During that time Pogba recorded 23 wins and 13 draws, helping United to earn 82 points in those games.

The last time Pogba suffered a Premier League defeat, goals from Pedro, Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard, and N'Golo Kante saw Chelsea thrash United 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on the 23rd October 2016; meaning that Pogba's unbeaten league run lasted 458 days.

That match also marked the first time that United manager Jose Mourinho had returned to Stamford Bridge since his controversial departure from Chelsea the previous December.

That result had left United sixth in the table, six points from top, in comparison to the fifteen deficit they currently face the prospect of holding if they are catch league leaders City, despite being second in the current standings.

Pogba and United will be looking for a quick reaction when they host Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters