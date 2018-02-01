Michy Batshuayi Shows His True Blue Colours Despite Move to Borussia Dortmund

Despite Michy Batshuayi's recent exit from Stamford Bridge, after months of speculation and poor treatment, the striker still managed to showed how much he cares for the club.

The 24-year-old completed his loan move to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday's deadline day, in an integral part of an intricate transfer merry-go-round of revolving doors, as he replaced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the German side, who went to Arsenal, while former Gunner Oliver Giroud replaced the Belgian at Stamford Bridge.

😪😪😪 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) January 31, 2018

Indeed, after a difficult time in West London, and a less than amicable exit (certainly from the side of the club), it would've been understandable if the striker cut himself off from his parent club, to focus solely on his new temporary role in Dortmund.

However, he could not suppress his true blue colours, and tweeted out three crying emojis in despair, after Chelsea's ignominious 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth.

So much love, thx for the kind messages 💙 wishing u guys the best for the rest of the season #KTBFFH — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) January 31, 2018

The striker had also earlier in the day expressed his gratification towards the club, and especially the fans, declaring on Twitter: "So much love, thx for the kind messages, wishing u guys the best for the rest of the season", alongside the hashtag #KTBFHH as well as a blue heart.

Meanwhile, he also managed to take part in his first training session with his new team in the Bundesliga, and the club seemed delighted with his arrival, posting a snippet of his first exploits at the infamous Dortmund Brackel Training Ground, which the social media conscious Batshuayi of course retweeting himself.

There's no doubt the Belgian's free flowing and joyous spirit will lift the club, after the man he's charged with replacing, Aubameyang, had certainly impacted the morale around the team as he sought a route to the exit door.

