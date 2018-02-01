Mohamed Elneny Claims That Arsenal Teammate Mesut Ozil Has Signed a New Contract

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has told the media that teammate Mesut Ozil has signed a new contract with the Gunners. 

It has been widely reported that Ozil has committed his future to the club by  signing a new three-and-a-half year contract worth up to £350,000 a week, and now Elneny seems to have confirmed the reports. Speaking to BeIN sports (via the  Evening Standard), the Egyptian revealed:

“I spoke to Mesut and he told me that he signed the new contract. He is a world class player on and off the pitch.

“He is a vital player for us and there is always a positive aura surrounding him.”

Mesut Ozil has been an important player for Arsenal since he signed in 2013 for a then club record £42.4m. 

The German has made a total of 182 appearances scoring 36 goals, and providing 64 assists in his four-and-a-half years at the club. 

The midfielder was due to be out of contract in the summer but has now agreed to stay with the London Club due to being impressed by the ambition shown, following the deadline day signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. 

Aubameyang signed a three-and-a-half year deal at the Emirates Stadium yesterday following an agreement of a club record fee of £56m between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund. 

The Gabon international striker has scored 13 times in 16 appearances for the German club this season. 

An announcement on Ozil signing the new contract is expected imminently, meanwhile, Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Swansea when they take on Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters