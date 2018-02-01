Mohamed Elneny Claims That Arsenal Teammate Mesut Ozil Has Signed a New Contract

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has told the media that teammate Mesut Ozil has signed a new contract with the Gunners.

It has been widely reported that Ozil has committed his future to the club by signing a new three-and-a-half year contract worth up to £350,000 a week, and now Elneny seems to have confirmed the reports. Speaking to BeIN sports (via the Evening Standard), the Egyptian revealed:

“I spoke to Mesut and he told me that he signed the new contract. He is a world class player on and off the pitch.

Now there are players fighting every minute for the logo and the fans 🙌🏽💪🏽 #WeAreTheArsenal

Wembley time 😍♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/reiS70hMRd — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennyM) January 25, 2018

“He is a vital player for us and there is always a positive aura surrounding him.”

Mesut Ozil has been an important player for Arsenal since he signed in 2013 for a then club record £42.4m.

The German has made a total of 182 appearances scoring 36 goals, and providing 64 assists in his four-and-a-half years at the club.

The midfielder was due to be out of contract in the summer but has now agreed to stay with the London Club due to being impressed by the ambition shown, following the deadline day signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang signed a three-and-a-half year deal at the Emirates Stadium yesterday following an agreement of a club record fee of £56m between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal's top Premier League goalscorers since the start of the 2012/13 season:



1. O. Giroud -- 73 goals ❌

2. A. Sanchez -- 60 ❌

3. T. Walcott -- 39 ❌

4. M. Ozil -- 27 ✅

5. A. Ramsey -- 26 ✅ pic.twitter.com/fzMrYV18Ke — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 31, 2018

The Gabon international striker has scored 13 times in 16 appearances for the German club this season.

An announcement on Ozil signing the new contract is expected imminently, meanwhile, Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Swansea when they take on Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.