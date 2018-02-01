Newcastle Failed to Agree Terms With Gremio Forward Luan in Ambitious Late Move

Newcastle United had reportedly been given the go ahead to speak to highly rated Gremio forward Luan after tabling a loan deal offer with an obligatory clause for a permanent deal at the conclusion of the season. However, Rafa Benitez's side failed to agree personal terms which resulted in the move collapsing.

The Magpies had been desperate for reinforcements in the January transfer window and according to Brazilian outlet UOL, Newcastle had approached the forward days prior to end of the window to add to their scarce attacking options.

Amilcar Orfali/GettyImages

The Brazilian club had allowed the Magpies to contact Luan - who has scored seven goals this season - as they weighed up potential figures should the deal go ahead, but with financial terms with the player having failed to be agreed the deal did not move forward.

Luan's contract with Gremio runs until 2020, where he is understood to earn in the region of £45,000-a-week, a figure which Newcastle surprisingly did not match or increase despite having the funds to do so after having agreed to pay Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge £120,000-a-week salary - before that move also collapsed.

Rafa Benitez was able to secure a striker at the death as Leicester's Islam Slimani was secured on a loan deal for the remainder of the season. But the Spaniard lamented not securing an attacker earlier in the window following another league game without a win against Burnley on Wednesday.

He said: "We knew that bringing in players early was important to us especially with games against Swansea and this game but if we have anybody coming in and helping the team that’s fine."

With some extra fire power now at his disposal Benitez will be hoping to guide Newcastle well and truly away from the relegation zone in the weeks to come. A position they sit just one point above, with two heavyweight clashes against Manchester United and Liverpool awaiting the Magpies in the next month.