PHOTO: Real Madrid Centre Back Sergio Ramos Models Adventurous New Facial Hair on Instagram

Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos has taken to Instagram to model an interesting new style of facial hair.

The Spanish international is renowned for his style on and off the pitch with his days of long hair slicked back in a ponytail forgotten history.

However, his new grooming experiment is adventurous to put it mildly...

🆕️👨🏼👌🏻 A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos) on Jan 30, 2018 at 10:30am PST

It's not quite Hulk Hogan, but this nostril tickler is sure to get a few laughs in the changing rooms at the Bernabeu.

Seemingly unaware that Movember was over two months ago, the club captain used emojis to depict his new facial hair style and appears to have kept it for yesterday's training session.

Ramos will be hoping the new addition to his upper lip will prove to be a good omen when Real Madrid visit Levante on Saturday hoping to turn their season around after a dire run of form has left them 19 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.