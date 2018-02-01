PHOTO: Real Madrid Centre Back Sergio Ramos Models Adventurous New Facial Hair on Instagram

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos has taken to Instagram to model an interesting new style of facial hair.

The Spanish international is renowned for his style on and off the pitch with his days of long hair slicked back in a ponytail forgotten history.

However, his new grooming experiment is adventurous to put it mildly...

🆕️👨🏼👌🏻

A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos) on

It's not quite Hulk Hogan, but this nostril tickler is sure to get a few laughs in the changing rooms at the Bernabeu.

Seemingly unaware that Movember was over two months ago, the club captain used emojis to depict his new facial hair style and appears to have kept it for yesterday's training session.

Ramos will be hoping the new addition to his upper lip will prove to be a good omen when Real Madrid visit Levante on Saturday hoping to turn their season around after a dire run of form has left them 19 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters