PSG Superstar Neymar Claims it Was 'Unfair' of the Club to Sell Close Friend Lucas Moura to Spurs

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar lost part of his Brazilian contingent on transfer deadline day in Lucas Moura, and believes the decision by the club to sell him was an 'unfair' one.

The 25-year-old officially left the French capital on Wednesday and completed a £25m move to Tottenham, in what appears to be a very good value for money deal in the current market.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The former Sao Paulo star had fallen out of favour at the French giants, featuring just five times in Ligue 1 this season from the bench.

There had been simply too much competition for Lucas to have any impact on the side, with Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all preferred options in the wide areas.

We are delighted to announce the signing of @LucasMoura7 from Paris Saint-Germain!



✍️ Lucas has signed a contract until 2023 and will wear the number 27 shirt. #BemVindoLucas pic.twitter.com/DG0oWDWf5X — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2018

Despite Lucas' clear position at the club, his close friend Neymar believes it was an unfair decision to cash in on him.

He said, as quoted by ESPN: "I'm sad because he's a good friend, a quality player who has been used very little.

"I think it's very unfair. He's my brother in football. I wish him all the best. Regardless of the destination, I hope he'll score a lot of goals and that he'll return to the Brazil team."

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

Unfortunately for Neymar, it was arguably his world record move from Barcelona in the summer that spelled the end of the road for his friend - the former Santos youngster has excelled over in Ligue 1, scoring 26 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions. His form has simply been too good and too consistent for Lucas to get a sniff.

