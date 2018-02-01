PSG Superstar Neymar Claims it Was 'Unfair' of the Club to Sell Close Friend Lucas Moura to Spurs

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar lost part of his Brazilian contingent on transfer deadline day in Lucas Moura, and believes the decision by the club to sell him was an 'unfair' one.

The 25-year-old officially left the French capital on Wednesday and completed a £25m move to Tottenham, in what appears to be a very good value for money deal in the current market.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The former Sao Paulo star had fallen out of favour at the French giants, featuring just five times in Ligue 1 this season from the bench.

There had been simply too much competition for Lucas to have any impact on the side, with Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all preferred options in the wide areas.

Despite Lucas' clear position at the club, his close friend Neymar believes it was an unfair decision to cash in on him.

He said, as quoted by ESPN: "I'm sad because he's a good friend, a quality player who has been used very little.

"I think it's very unfair. He's my brother in football. I wish him all the best. Regardless of the destination, I hope he'll score a lot of goals and that he'll return to the Brazil team."

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

Unfortunately for Neymar, it was arguably his world record move from Barcelona in the summer that spelled the end of the road for his friend - the former Santos youngster has excelled over in Ligue 1, scoring 26 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions. His form has simply been too good and too consistent for Lucas to get a sniff.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters