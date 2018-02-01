Rafa Benitez Admits Newcastle Needed a New Striker Earlier in the Window After Burnley Draw

February 01, 2018

Rafa Benitez has admitted Newcastle could have done with a new striker far earlier in the transfer window after ruing missed chances in the 1-1 draw with Burnley on Wednesday evening.

Joselu missed a penalty and a clear goal scoring opportunity to squander any hope of a first win since New Years Day for the Magpies. Jamaal Lascelles had put Newcastle in the lead, but an unfortunate Karl Darlow own goal meant the spoils were shared.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Islam Slimani arrived on loan from Leicester City after the transfer window shut with paperwork needing to be finalised at the very last minute. Benitez spoke about the importance of a new attacking addition in his post-match press conference as quoted by The Chronicle.

He said: "We knew that bringing in players early was important to us especially with games against Swansea and this game but if we have anybody coming in and helping the team that’s fine.

“They will help the team. We have to manage the situation we have. We have Kenedy who is another addition and anybody else has to be positive.

"They are still working on players coming and players leaving if you wait a couple of hours you will have the official information. I always had confidence before, and had confidence today but I don’t have all the information."

Since Benitez comments, Slimani and Martin Dubravka have both been acquired on loan. Both players have been admired by the Spaniard for a while now and will please the Magpies manager.

His side's inability to finish off the game against Burnley on the other hand was very unpleasing.

Rafa reflected, saying: "We are in the second half of the table and we have to learn not to give away fouls or concede second balls all the time and when defending set-pieces.

"We need to take our chances when we get them and play a little bit better in the counter attack. When we get the ball and have good opportunities to go forward and make them suffer in defence."

