REVEALED: The Reason Man Utd Did Not Make an Attempt to Sign Arsenal's Mesut Özil

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil as the Germany international entered the final six-months of his contract at the Emirates, but reports have emerged which suggest the Red Devils failed to make any approach in January due to his wage demands.


The midfielder has been stalling signing a contract renewal with the north London club as he wanted to wait and see what the Gunners' perspective and long-term plan was whilst awaiting any approach from his preferred suitors of United, Real Madrid or Barcelona. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Arsenal's offer of a new three-and-a-half-year deal, which would see Ozil earn £350,000-a-week, had been on the table since December and reports have claimed that although the contract is yet to be sign an agreement has been made - a deal which would make the 29-year-old the highest paid player in the Premier League. 

A title which Manchester United were not eager to place upon Ozil having already secured Alexis Sanchez earlier in the window. The wage demands of the midfielder were snubbed as Jose Mourinho turned down a reunion with Ozil in favour of securing an extension for Juan Mata, as per the Independent

Despite having cast an eye towards other European sides interest failed to materialise for his services and Ozil now appears to have committed his long-term future to Arsenal - where his current salary has been doubled. 


The news comes as a major boost to Arsenal who have also been buoyed by the club-record signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the arrival of Henrikh Mkhitaryan. All of whom will prove crucial in a last ditch attempt to move into a top four position, where they are currently eight points adrift. 

