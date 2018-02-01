Roma Director Insists He Received No Bids for Alisson as New Stopper Is Liverpool's Summer Priority

Roma's sporting director Monchi is adamant that the Italian club did not receive a single bid from Liverpool or any other side for goalkeeper Alisson in January.

The Reds had been mooted with an approach for the Brazilian stopper last month in a bid to replace and usurp the less than impressive duo of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, with reports suggesting the Premier League side had an opening offer rejected by Roma.

However, despite the ongoing speculation Monchi insisted no bids had been received, Monchi claimed via Football Italia: “Did any offers come in for Alisson? No.





"It’s too early to talk about the next transfer window, it’s not very useful talking today, February 1, about who will stay or go."





25-year-old Alisson has been in sensational form this season which has earned him a plethora of suitors and thrown him into the spotlight as the race for his signature heats up ahead of the summer window.

Reported #LFC target Alisson made 8 saves for Roma during their first half against Sampdoria.



Liverpool, however, remain eager to add a top-class keeper to their ranks and Goal's Melissa Reddy claimed Alisson heads the list of potential stoppers which Jurgen Klopp is eyeing up in the summer.

The links to goalkeepers does not end there for the Reds as El Confidencial have claimed Klopp holds a long standing admiration for Real Madrid stopper Keylor Navas, who could be pushed down the pecking order should the Spanish giants pursue the likes of David Gea or Thibaut Courtois in the summer.

Roma director Monchi also confirmed Roma had initially pursued United's Blind in January as a replacement for Chelsea bound Emerson Palmieri, before deciding the Netherlands international was not a right fit for the club.





He added: “We started to hear something about Emerson before the transfer window opened. Blind was one of many names, he was offered and we evaluated him.

“We concluded he wasn’t a player suited to us, not least for financial reasons."