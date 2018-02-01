Southampton Manager Mauricio Pellegrino Says His Side's Equaliser in Brighton Draw Was 'Lucky'

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino admitted that his side got 'lucky' with their equaliser in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Jack Stephens' second goal in as many games rescued a point for the Saints after James Ward-Prowse's deflected off the Brighton wall into the path of the defender after Glenn Murray's 14th minute penalty had put Brighton ahead.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Pellegrino said: "We tried to break their defenders and they were really compact and played much deeper [than us].

"For us, we didn't play quick enough. But we scored this goal and we were a little bit lucky also. It was a really tight game."

The result leaves Southampton eighteenth in the Premier League, one point adrift of safety with thirteen games remaining, and speaking about the run in Pellegrino claimed: "The Premier League now, little by little, will be more tight but I think until the end we have to keep pushing.

"On Saturday we've got another opportunity against West Brom. It will be really difficult but I think we had to learn from today and keep going."

Southampton travel to bottom side West Brom on Saturday, and with just one away win all season, Pellegrino stressed the need to start picking up more points on the road, saying: 


"It's really important we pick up results because we leave a lot of points at home and we have to try and do something away."

