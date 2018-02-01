Spanish Reports Claim Liverpool Hope to Sign Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the Summer

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Spanish reports have claimed that Liverpool hope to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the summer, with the hope of finally ending their woes between the posts.

Loris Karius appears to have claimed the no.1 jersey for this season ahead of Simon Mignolet, but there are still doubts over the young German stoppers reliability.

According to Diario Gol, Liverpool will compete with Sevilla in the summer for his signature but the Costa Rican hopes to prove his worth at the Bernabeu and stay on instead.

However, he may be surplus to Zinedine Zidane's requirements if they are to sign one of Thibaut Courtois of Chelsea - a move the Belgian is reportedly keen on - or David De Gea of Manchester United.

Navas was signed in 2014 from Levante off the back of a fantastic display at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and has since one back to back Champions League's with the Spanish giants but his form has seemingly tailed off this season, with Kiko Casilla getting the nod on some occasions.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Costa Rican shot stopper almost joined Liverpool's bitter rivals Manchester United in 2015 and his evident regret at the move falling through won't please Kopites.

He described it as: "one of the worst days of my career. I cried when the transfer window was closed, near my wife. I'm human and everything exploded. I was waiting in the airport even without suitcases. I was not on the plane, but I was near."

