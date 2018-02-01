VIDEO: Chelsea Stars Unite to Back Club's New 'Say No to Antisemitism' Campaign

A host of Chelsea stars including Willian, César Azpilicueta and Eden Hazard have come together to take part in a promotional video for the club's new campaign, 'Say No to Antisemitism'.

Posting the moving video on their official Twitter page, the Premier League champions debuted their campaign with the two minute clip featuring a survivor of the Holocaust, alongside Chelsea players urging football supporters to making antisemitism a thing of the past.





Before last night's game against Bournemouth, a banner baring the slogan was unveiled on the pitch, alongside a picture montage on the big screen featuring antisemitism activists backing the campaign.

Tonight’s Premier League match with Bournemouth marks the start of our campaign to tackle antisemitism in football. #SayNoToAntisemitism pic.twitter.com/pOt8nBrvsp — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 31, 2018

Outlining his support for the campaign, via the club website, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte claimed that the issue must be tackled, and that discrimination of any kind has no place in football. The former Juventus boss said:

"This is a very serious issue, not only in the sport, but also in society, and it is important that we all reject discrimination of any kind. Football is loved by people from every different background, and we are very proud to welcome everybody to Chelsea."

The issue of antisemitism reared it's ugly head at the west London club earlier in the season, after a section of the club's supporters sang a song about their new striker Álvaro Morata - which referenced the Spanish international's apparent rejection of their rivals Spurs and contained a line insulting their fans with antisemitic language.

The song was soon dropped after both the club and player publicly chastised the offending fans for their behaviour, but the incident serves as a chilling reminder that such regressive attitudes are still bringing the game into disrepute.

While football has come a long way from the dark ages of widespread racism in the 1970s and 80s, an undercurrent of discrimination still exits.

On the pitch, Chelsea endured a miserable evening against Bournemouth on Wednesday evening - as Eddie Howe's plucky Cherries pulled off a dramatic upset and thrashed Conte's side 3-0.

With 17-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi the only recognised striker in the team, the Blues will be looking to get their new signing Olivier Giroud in action as soon as possible.