'We Don't Look for Excuses': Mahrez Rebuke Not a Distraction Claims Claude Puel After Everton Defeat

February 01, 2018

Leicester City suffered a devastating 2-1 defeat away to Everton, in a day to forget for the Foxes and Claude Puel.

Even a Jamie Vardy penalty in the second half wasn't enough to save Puel's side from a crushing away defeat to an Everton team who hadn't won in their previous seven games.


Leicester's cause wasn't helped by talisman Riyad Mahrez, who before the game had even begun handed in a transfer request and refused to travel with his side to Goodison Park to face Everton.

Mahrez' absence was highlighted in a lackluster performance from Claude Puel's side, after a recent run of good form in the league.

Speaking to  BBC Sport, however, Puel admitted his side couldn't make any excuses for their defeat in relation to the Algerian internationals antics: "It was not a distraction. We don't look for excuses."

Puel went on to state his side were unfortunate, however, not to gain something from the game: "We were better in the second half - we had more quality; we were not lucky; we hit the post three times. It is a good lesson for us and we need to correct it for the next game."

The French boss suggested the defeat was a blessing in disguise for the Foxes, and that lessons could be learnt from their performance: “At the end of the second half, I think we deserved a draw. It’s a good lesson for us.”

The Foxes will welcome high-flying Swansea City to the King Power Stadium in their next league fixture this coming weekend, and Claude Puel will hope his side can bounce back with a win in front of their loyal home support. 

It remains to be seen, however, whether or not Riyad Mahrez will be welcomed back with open arms to first-team selection by Puel after the Foxes rejected four attempts from Manchester City to gain the Algerian internationals signature on the final day of the transfer window.

