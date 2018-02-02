Agent Claims Flying Winger Quincy Promes Aim for Liverpool Move Over Southampton

February 02, 2018

Prominent Russian agent Sandra Varga has insisted that Spartak Moscow star Quincy Promes should join a side like Liverpool, rather than Southampton.

Throughout January, Netherlands international Promes was linked with a £30m move to the Premier League with Southampton reportedly preparing a bid. However, the move did not materialise and Promes will now remain in Moscow for the remainder of the season.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Southampton may yet come back in for the forward in summer but Varga thinks Promes should avoid the move and set his sights on a move to a bigger club like Liverpool.

Speaking to Sports-Express, the agent said: ''For Promes, it doesn’t make sense to switch to Southampton now. Here, he is with the champions and he can prove himself in European competitions against the same English teams.


When asked about the prospect of Promes moving to Liverpool, Varga added: ''Maybe, yes.

He must go to a club that fights for titles or the European Cup.

"It’s not great to play for a lesser team, especially in England. I, as an agent, do not strongly support players who move frequently.''

While Liverpool kept their powder dry in looking for a Philippe Coutinho replacement in January, Jurgen Klopp is thought to be an admirer of the speedy Promes. 

Liverpool also already have two players from the Netherlands in Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum in their first team squad. 

