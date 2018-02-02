Andre Gomes Hospitalised as 'Gastric Virus' Hits Barça With Valverde & Busquests Also Affected

Barcelona have had to deal with a gastric virus tearing its way through the squad this week, with four players and coaches so far affected and one even ending up in hospital for treatment.

A report from Mundo Deportivo notes that head coach Ernesto Valverde, fitness coach Juan Antonio Pozanco and Sergio Busquets have all suffered from the illness.

Andre Gomes, however, has been worst affected. The Portuguese midfielder is said to first contracted a fever last Saturday and was eventually hospitalise on Wednesday. He went on two drip to combat the dehydration and was soon allowed to go home.

Gomes, who had started each of Barça's two La Liga games against Real Sociedad and Real Betis prior to missing the Alaves game with the illness, was understandably ruled out of the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg clash against former club Valencia on Thursday.

It remains to be seen if he will return to the squad on Sunday when Barça host Getafe at Camp Nou.

A single goal from Luis Suarez gave Barça a 1-0 aggregate lead over Valencia in the Copa, while the first leg in the other semi-final between Leganes, conquerors of Real Madrid in the last round, and Sevilla ended in an evenly balanced 1-1 draw.

Defending champions Barça will hope to hold onto their aggregate lead when they travel to the Mestalla next Thursday.