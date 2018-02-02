Bournemouth vs Stoke City Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Prediction & More

Bournemouth are buoyed by their shock 3-0 rout over defending champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, and will look to pick up another vital three points against a recently resurgent Stoke City on Saturday.



Paul Lambert has turned the Potters' fortunes around and has amounted four points in his first two games in charge - propelling Stoke out of the relegation zone.

He is coming into Saturday's clash on the back of a scrappy 0-0 home draw to Watford, with new £14m signing Badou Ndiaye likely to make his Premier League debut.



😀 A performance and result that will live long in the memory! 👏#CHEBOU | #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/efldwYEcza — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 31, 2018

In the reverse fixture the Cherries came away 2-1 victors at the bet355 Stadium after netting two goals in 133 seconds; heaping further pressure on former Stoke boss Mark Hughes. Now, precariously placed just a point above the relegation places, Lambert's side simply have to avenge October's defeat.

Classic Encounter

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Bournemouth and Stoke both secured their Premier League status following a well fought 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium back in May of 2017.

Stoke took the lead in the 33rd minute when Lys Mousset inadvertently headed into his own net, before Junior Stanislas swept home shortly afterwards, equalising in what was a scrappy first half.

After the interval the game sparked into life though, and both sets of fans were rewarded with an exciting performance. Mame Biram Diouf - who replaced Saido Berahino on the day - took his opportunity and converted emphatically from five yards from Geoff Cameron's cross, in what looked to be the most decisive moment of the game.



However, with nine minutes remaining the Cherries equalised for a second time. Adam Smith delivered a great ball into the area which substitute Max Gradel nodded towards the goal. His effort came off the boot of Josh King and then the unfortunate Ryan Shawcross, sparking jubilation amongst the home supporters.

Key Battle

The key battle in this fixture will likely play out between Callum Wilson and Kurt Zouma in Stoke's defensive third.

Wilson is in a fantastic vein of form and was the star performer at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. The Englishman targeted Gary Cahill and was constantly running in behind, using his speed to turn Antonio Conte's team around and cause problems.



Stu Forster/GettyImages

It's only fitting then that a Chelsea player - in Kurt Zouma - should look to avoid the mistakes of his teammates and pit extra attention on dealing with Wilson's constant marauds in-behind. The Frenchman is certainly no slouch and is the only player in the Potters' back-line that is capable of keeping stride with Eddie Howe's star talisman



Team News

Jermain Defoe is sidelined through a malleolar injury sustained in December and is likely to be out until late February. Josh King and Callum Wilson will provide the firepower up top on the day.

Tyrone Mings is also continuing his rehabilitation from a serious back injury back in September and will not feature against Stoke.





Lambert's side come into the tie completely injury free after a hard fought draw against Watford on Wednesday.



Predicted Line-ups:



Bournemouth: Begovic, Francis, Cook, Ake, Gosling, Daniels, L Cook, Fraser, King, Ibe, Wilson





Stoke City: Butland, Bauer, Shawcross, Zouma, Pieters, Fletcher, Ndiaye, Shaqiri, Allen, Choupo-Moting, Berahino

Prediction

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

After Saturday's unexpected triumph at Stamford Bridge Howe's side will come into Saturday's game fully confident of taking the lion's share of points at home to Stoke.



Lambert is beginning to find a decent formula with his new side, but it will take a little more time and Bournemouth are simply too hot to handle at the moment.



Bournemouth 3-1 Stoke City