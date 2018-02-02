Burnley vs Manchester City Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Burnley will play host to league leaders Manchester City in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff. The Claret's have not won in nine games, but impressively still sit in seventh place. Sean Dyche is on course to achieve Burnley's highest league finish since they came sixth and narrowly missed out on European football in 1974.

Manchester City, meanwhile, look set to break some records of their own. Should they win at Turf Moor on Saturday they will broaden the gap at the top to 18 points - the biggest margin of victory in a Premier League campaign. Further records for most points and most goals in a single Premier League season are also well within their sights.

It is the third time these two sides have met this campaign and Sean Dyche will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the last two results which ended in Manchester City wins; both by a three-goal margin.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Turf Moor:

C lassic Encounter

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages





Manchester City have won six of the last seven games at Turf Moor. The only Burnley victory in the last 18 encounters between these two sides came back in March 2015. A classic Sean Dyche performance saw Burnley grind out a famous 1-0 win over the Sky Blues, courtesy of a fine George Boyd half-volley.



It was a loss that proved costly for Manuel Pellegrini who failed to retain the Premier League title but ultimately wasn't enough to secure Burnley Premier League survival. The circumstances will be very different heading into Saturday's game.