Hector Bellerin Sums Up Every Arsenal Fan's Feelings Following Mesut Ozil's Cotnract Renewal

It finally happened: Mesut Özil extended his contract.

On Thursday, after months of speculation, the German playmaker put pen to paper on a new deal reportedly worth £350,000 a week that will run until the summer 2021.

It proved to be a hectic transfer window for the Gunners - even busier than the summer - with several high-profile names arriving and departing.

Francis Coquelin, Mathieu Debuchy, Theo Walcott, Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sánchez all left, but Konstantinos Mavropanos, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were brought in. Giroud also left for rivals Chelsea on deadline day, which eventually had the domino effect of Aubameyang joining from Borussia Dortmund after a great deal of drama.





But perhaps the best news of all for Gunners fans was the announcement that Özil had pledged his future to Arsenal.

The former FC Schalke and Werder Bremen maestro had been linked with a move out of the Emirates with his contract nearing the last few months.





As expected, the news delivered a considerable amount of fanfare from the Arsenal fanbase, who were both delighted and relieved.

Teammate and Arsenal defender Hector Bellerín got in on the act, with his feelings encapsulating many supporters perfectly by writing, "Yes bro!! Took your time".

Yes bro!! Took your time 😂 https://t.co/T2y7yICjcQ — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) February 1, 2018

It has proven to be another mixed season for the north London side, with the defeat to Swansea means Arsenal now sit eight points off of fourth-placed Chelsea.

However, the extension will come as boost ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on the February 25.