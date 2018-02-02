Hector Bellerin Sums Up Every Arsenal Fan's Feelings Following Mesut Ozil's Cotnract Renewal

By 90Min
February 02, 2018

It finally happened: Mesut Özil extended his contract. 

On Thursday, after months of speculation, the German playmaker put pen to paper on a new deal reportedly worth £350,000 a week that will run until the summer 2021.

It proved to be a hectic transfer window for the Gunners - even busier than the summer - with several high-profile names arriving and departing.

Francis Coquelin, Mathieu Debuchy, Theo Walcott, Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sánchez all left, but Konstantinos Mavropanos, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were brought in. Giroud also left for rivals Chelsea on deadline day, which eventually had the domino effect of Aubameyang joining from Borussia Dortmund after a great deal of drama. 


But perhaps the best news of all for Gunners fans was the announcement that Özil had pledged his future to Arsenal.

The former FC Schalke and Werder Bremen maestro had been linked with a move out of the Emirates with his contract nearing the last few months.


As expected, the news delivered a considerable amount of fanfare from the Arsenal fanbase, who were both delighted and relieved.

Teammate and Arsenal defender Hector Bellerín got in on the act, with his feelings encapsulating many supporters perfectly by writing, "Yes bro!! Took your time".

It has proven to be another mixed season for the north London side, with the defeat to Swansea means Arsenal now sit eight points off of fourth-placed Chelsea.

However, the extension will come as boost ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on the February 25.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters