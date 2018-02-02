The Incredibles: Barcelona Reportedly in Talks With Pixar Over Animated Feature Film

Barcelona are reported to have held preliminary talks with Pixar over the making of an animated film featuring the club.

The Catalan giants are understood to have opened discussions with the Disney-owned company as they seek to expand their revenue and branding on the international stage.

As reported by La Jugada Financiera, radio journalist Rocco Steinhäuser has revealed La Liga leaders are discussing the possibility of creating an animated feature length film, as opposed to a television or streaming service release.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

"Right now they are negotiating with American directors to carry out an animated movie," Steinhäuser said.

"It's not a movie in the club's history. But a film in which the protagonist will be FC Barcelona. There are contacts between Barça managers and Pixar. We are not talking about a small producer. It's Walt Disney."

Should Barcelona make the venture on to the big screen, they will become the first side to collaborate with a major production company in regards to the making of a feature length film, but not the first to explore the genre of television.

(You may also be interested in Report Claims Barcelona Are Interested in Summer Move for Promising Bayer Leverkusen Centre Back)

Serie A giants Juventus and runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City have both signed up to documentaries with streaming networks, with both Netflix and Amazon commissioned to produce content for the two clubs respectively.

It is rumoured that French duo Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille have also earmarked a potential leap to the world of cinema, as the leading clubs in football look for alternative methods to generate extra income.