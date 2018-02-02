Leicester Star Facing £200k Fine as Report Claims He Will Miss Training for Fourth Consecutive Day

By 90Min
February 02, 2018

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is set to fail to report for work on Friday - for the fourth day in a row - after his proposed move to Manchester City collapsed on deadline day. 

The Algerian is said to be 'depressed' about his collapsed move and faces a £200,000 fine from Leicester (two weeks' wages) for his absence this week.

Foxes officials are unaware of his whereabouts, and the Mirror reports that they are concerned because they are required to inform drug testers from the Football Association of Mahrez's whereabouts.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Missing a drugs test would have ramifications for Mahrez, should he do so. It is ultimately his responsibility to inform the FA of his whereabouts, and failure to do so will see him pick up a 'Missed Test' strike.

If Mahrez were to pick up three of these strikes within the space of a year, he would likely receive a one-year ban.

It should be no trouble for Mahrez, who simply has to send a text message or an email to the Football Association and provide a one-hour time slot of availability for testing. The FA also issue regular reminders to players, so there is no excuse for the winger to miss a potential test.

The report from the Mirror also states that a Leicester City team mate has said the situation at Belvoir Drive - Leicester City's training ground - is 'madness'.

Critics suggest that Mahrez is doing himself no favours - as his display of poor attitude could deter clubs from making a potential move for him in the summer.

