Lyon Forward Nabil Fekir Plays Down Speculation That He Came Close to Joining Liverpool in January

By 90Min
February 02, 2018

Lyon star Nabil Fekir has rubbished claims he was ever set to join Liverpool during the January transfer window.

The flamboyant Frenchman has been one of the standout performers in Ligue 1 this season, prompting speculation that he could be set for a big-money move to the Premier League.

Speaking to French magazine Onze Mondial, the 24-year old admitted that he could be tempted to follow in the footsteps of former teammate Alexandre Lacazette in leaving the Groupama Stadium, but claimed a move to Liverpool was never on the cards.

Toujours déterminé. Merci aux supporters ! 💥👊🏼 #NF18 #TeamOL

A post shared by Nabil Fekir (@nabilfekir) on

“Yeah, I heard. I heard, but there was never anything concrete.” he said. “We’ll see what the future holds. I’m at Lyon for now. I’m happy here. In football, you never know what can happen. It depends what the ball wants. You need to be prepared for anything.”

When pressed further by the magazine around his coyness, Fekir stopped short of committing of his future to the club, with the French international adamant that he doesn't know where his future lies.

“That’s because I don’t know. I can’t tell you what will happen tomorrow. Maybe I’ll be at Lyon my whole life. I don’t know. I’m under contract with Lyon until 2020. There. Calm.”

Fekir has been in devastating form for Lyon this season, notching an impressive 16 goals in 19 Ligue 1 games so far. He has spent his whole career with Les Gones, with the French giants said to value him at around €60m.

