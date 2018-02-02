Man Utd Make Email Gaffe Regarding Paul Pogba's 'Control' Prior to Poor Spurs Defeat

Manchester United made quite the gaffe in midweek by sending an email to fans championing how well Paul Pogba can "control a game" - immediately before the Frenchman failed to do so in the miserable defeat to Tottenham.

Spurs inflicted United's fourth loss of the season after a commanding display at Wembley on Wednesday night. The Lilywhites took the game by storm after Christian Eriksen opened the scoring following a mere 10.5 seconds of play.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The lead was doubled little before half an hour went by as Phil Jones clinically placed Kieran Trippier's low cross into his own net.

It was a terrible day for the Red Devils, who never really looked convincing, and among those failing to deliver was Pogba - which gathered the attention of many.

So dissatisfied with the way things were going, Jose Mourinho could be seen arguing with the former Juventus midfielder on the touchline and, subsequently, he was soon replaced. The club sent out an email to several fans leading up to the game, and it resonated on many levels - none of them good.

You seriously want to send me this email today?! What control?! After yesterday's terrible performance! What happened to true United grit fighting to win the ball back and trying to win a game when you're behind?!? @ManUtd @ManUtd_RedArmy @paulpogba pic.twitter.com/LyT90U4aPE — SSJTigerbob (@Tigerbob007) February 1, 2018

Ironically, both Pogba and Jesse Lingard were hauled off at the same time in the 63rd minute, with Marouane Fellaini then only last seven minutes himself as a result of injury.

The result means Manchester City are now fifteen points clear at the summit - following an easy win over West Bromwich Albion.

Liverpool are now three points behind United after the win over Huddersfield Town, but Chelsea were unable to take advantage after a shock defeat to Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.