Manchester United vs Huddersfield Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Form & More

Both Manchester United and Huddersfield Town head into this weekend's Premier League fixture on the back of hugely disappointing midweek results.

Manchester United and boss Jose Mourinho will likely be the more unhappy of the two after their Wednesday night loss to Tottenham at Wembley Stadium, a defeat that meant the Red Devils moved further adrift of Manchester City at the top of the league table.





Man United have let the gap between themselves and rivals City slip to 15 once again, with little hope by now of gaining on the league leaders before the end of the season.

Alexis Sanchez went missing on his Premier League debut for Man United.



Can you find him?#wheresalexis pic.twitter.com/jQzNjkJPlw — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) January 31, 2018

With both Liverpool and Chelsea only three points behind in the table - and Spurs a further two behind - it is very close at the top and at the very least Mourinho will be desperate to hold onto second spot in the league.





The Terriers have struggled recently, only taking three points since December 16th - their last Premier League win - and have not found things getting any easier after their 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool Tuesday night.

David Wagner and his side will be eager to shift themselves away from the precariousness of the relegation zone, only sitting one point above Southampton in 18th as it stands.

Thank You For 3 Milly Rockin Followers on Instagram🕺🏼😝 JLingz Gang Is Growing ,Your Support Means Everything ❤️ #JLingz pic.twitter.com/HKIkFOkzNS — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) January 29, 2018

One thing the travelling side can rely on is the fact they have already seen off Mourinho's men this campaign - 2-1 at John Smith's stadium in October - and would more than happy to do so once again.

Classic Encounter

Before a historic win against the leagues most prestigious side back in October the last time Huddersfield found themselves taking points away from a United side was 48 years ago, all the way back in November 1970.

A game at Old Trafford with the likes of George Best, Bobby Charlton and Dennis Law was surprisingly dominated for the most part by the away side.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

But as was often the case in the 60's and 70's for United, George Best put his side into the lead in the 27th minute of the game.

Terriers winger Bobby Hoy struck back only 12 minutes later before the half-time break, Huddersfield continued to dominate the second half but could not capitalise on their possession.

Form

After a slack festive period, Mourinho's men had found some reprieve with three consecutive wins in the new year with wins over Everton, Stoke and Burnley, before being beaten in midweek by Spurs.

While that defeat has left somewhat of a bitter taste in the mouth - especially for old foe Alexis Sanchez - United will be eager to get back on the winning horse once more in what seems on paper as one of the easier fixtures, at home to the Terriers.

🔎⚽️ @AaronMooy (£5.4m) will again be a key figure for @OfficialFPL managers as #htafc looks to complete the double over @ManUtd on Saturday.



For more top tips ➡️ https://t.co/Cf2McDPE3G (AT) pic.twitter.com/XZnpV31L3k — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) February 1, 2018

Huddersfield Town forms has been poor of late with three points from their last seven league games - three draws, four losses - and Wagner will be understandably not putting all of his eggs into the basket this weekend.

With bigger games coming up against Bournemouth and West Brom over the next couple of weeks, Wagner may have his eye on picking up points elsewhere.

However with a win over United in October - and the chance to make a historic feat not achieved since 1986/87 over United by a promoted side (Wimbledon) - side can take some confidence from previous results against Mourinho's side.

Team News

Centre back Eric Bailly (ankle) remains a doubt for United as he recovers from surgery, and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still struggling with knee issues of his own after his ACL injury last season.

Marouane Fellaini could be likely to miss out on the side after being taken off after just seven minutes on the pitch against Spurs on Wednesday.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Daley Blind could be close to a return for United but is still rehabbing for his Ankle issues.

Forward Elias Kachunga is still missing after sustaining medial ligament damage back in December for Huddersfield.

Midfielder Sean Scannell (groin) is also set to remain on the sidelines for the Terriers this weekend.

Prediction

This will be an opportunity for the Red Devils to bounce back from their midweek mauling at the hands of Spurs.

While the Terriers are in need of points, the game will likely see them sit back and try to absorb pressure which will only lead to their downfall.

Plus, with some arguably bigger games coming up Wagner may have one eye on keeping his side in good shape for upcoming matches.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Huddersfield Town